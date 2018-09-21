Trending: What's heating up Houston's food scene this month

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting a notable increase in attention this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
---
MOD Pizza
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
Open since June, the local outpost of the national chain of quick-service pizzerias is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Pizza" on Yelp.
Citywide, pizza spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but MOD Pizza saw a 45 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
Located at 5174 Richmond Ave. in Greater Uptown, MOD Pizza lets diners create their own pies from an array of toppings and offers signature options like the Jasper (mozzarella, mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage and red sauce) and the Dominic (white sauce, asiago, chopped basil, red onion, sliced tomatoes and mild sausage). (See the full menu here.)
Twisted Love
Photo: Aryani N./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Sharpstown's Twisted Love, the Asian-inspired soft-serve ice cream spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 5 percent over the past month, Twisted Love bagged a significant 115.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong four-star rating.
Open since August at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E 205, in the Dun Huang Plaza, Twisted Love offers flavors like matcha, ube, black sesame and durian, among others. It then creates twists, such as I Love You So Match (matcha soft serve, red beans, Rice Krispies, matcha, Kit-Kat, Pocky sticks and cake crumbs) or the Black Spotted Cow (black sesame soft serve, Oreo cookies, toasted almonds and black dust).
Blue Onyx Bistro
Photo: Trinh V./Yelp
Blue Onyx Bistro, which debuted in March in Afton Oaks, is also making waves. The restaurant at 4720 Richmond Ave. has seen a 45 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.1 percent for all businesses tagged "Seafood" on Yelp.
There's more than one hot spot trending in Houston's seafood category: Padna's Cajun Eatery has seen a 32.7 percent increase in reviews.
Blue Onyx Bistro offers dishes like the Seafood Cioppino (combo of lobster tail, shrimp, scallops, red fish, clams and mushrooms in an Italian tomato broth), Chilean sea bass and the chipotle redfish.
Muse Tea
Photo: Muse Tea/Yelp
Muse Tea is currently on the upswing in the coffee and tea category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Coffee & Tea" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 4.4 percent over the past month, this West Oaks spot increased its count by 34.3 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.
Established in June at 1809 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 109, the shop offers bubble teas, coffees, smoothies and iced beverages. Boba, lychee jelly, mango jelly and shots of espresso can be added to your drink of choice. Some of the signature items include the Pink Matcha, Galaxy Lemon Tea, jasmine milk tea and Vietnamese iced coffee.
Postino
Photo: Postino/Yelp
Is Postino on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the wine bar and Italian spot in Greater Heights is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Wine Bars" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.7 percent over the past month, Postino Heights nabbed a 21.1 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.
Located at 642 Yale St., Suite A, Postino offers a wine list with bottles like the 2016 Ca Del Sarto (a pinot grigio from Spain), the 2016 Dr. L (a riesling from Germany) and the 2015 Three (a zinfandel from California). (See the full wine list here.) Pair your wine with a panini, soup, salad or small plate from the food menu.