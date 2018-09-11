Treacherous Leches cake shop opens in downtown Houston

Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Treacherous Leches, the newcomer is located downtown at 1010 Prairie St. within the Conservatory Underground Beer Garden & Food Hall.
The patisserie specializes in tres leches, offering not only a classic tres leches cake, but also chocolate, red velvet and pina colada variants. You can pick up carrot cake or doughnut bread pudding as well, alongside some other dessert options.
Treacherous Leches has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Tysyn E., who was the first to review it on Sept. 1, wrote, "Awesome handmade tres leches of various flavors along with some cheesecakes. If you are looking to satiate your sweet tooth after a fantastic meal at one of Conservatory's four other vendors, then make sure to stop by here to pick up a dessert on your way out."
Yelper Natalie T. added, "The best tres leches in Houston! It was so perfect and milky. The staff was also friendly."
Head on over to check it out: Treacherous Leches is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
