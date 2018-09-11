FOOD & DRINK

Treacherous Leches cake shop opens in downtown Houston

Photo: Treacherous Leches/Yelp

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Treacherous Leches, the newcomer is located downtown at 1010 Prairie St. within the Conservatory Underground Beer Garden & Food Hall.

The patisserie specializes in tres leches, offering not only a classic tres leches cake, but also chocolate, red velvet and pina colada variants. You can pick up carrot cake or doughnut bread pudding as well, alongside some other dessert options.

Treacherous Leches has already attracted fans thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Tysyn E., who was the first to review it on Sept. 1, wrote, "Awesome handmade tres leches of various flavors along with some cheesecakes. If you are looking to satiate your sweet tooth after a fantastic meal at one of Conservatory's four other vendors, then make sure to stop by here to pick up a dessert on your way out."

Yelper Natalie T. added, "The best tres leches in Houston! It was so perfect and milky. The staff was also friendly."

Head on over to check it out: Treacherous Leches is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Are those foodie photos on social media ruining your diet?
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
The 5 best Cajun/Creole spots in Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in the Gulf, head for Texas
Heavy rain causing street flooding in Dickinson
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this afternoon for parts of our coastal counties
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend
Show More
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Family of man shot by officer says her version of events is wrong
Volunteer firefighter, 19, rescues man from burning car
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts new look!
More News