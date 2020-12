Houston rapper Travis Scott announces hard seltzer line 'Cacti Agave'

EMBED >More News Videos You'll have to be extremely lucky to get your hands on a pair of these limited edition sneakers.

EMBED >More News Videos Press play to see the delicious way McDonald's and Travis Scott released the news on Twitter!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper and Missouri City native Travis Scott is launching his own hard seltzer line.It's called "Cacti Agave" and is a partnership with Anheuser-Busch.The spiked seltzer was inspired by Scott's love of tequila.It will launch with three flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry.The marketing slogan is "Down to earth ingredients. Out of this world flavor."Cacti Agave will hit store shelves in March 2021.