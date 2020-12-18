Houston rapper Travis Scott announces hard seltzer line 'Cacti Agave'

It's called "Cacti Agave" and is a partnership with Anheuser-Busch.
The spiked seltzer was inspired by Scott's love of tequila.
CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer MARCH 2021 https://t.co/7cv2f0AE4c pic.twitter.com/p5vCsXO8KO— CACTI (@drinkcacti) December 17, 2020
It will launch with three flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry.
The marketing slogan is "Down to earth ingredients. Out of this world flavor."
Cacti Agave will hit store shelves in March 2021.
