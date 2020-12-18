Food & Drink

Houston rapper Travis Scott announces hard seltzer line 'Cacti Agave'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper and Missouri City native Travis Scott is launching his own hard seltzer line.

It's called "Cacti Agave" and is a partnership with Anheuser-Busch.

The spiked seltzer was inspired by Scott's love of tequila.



It will launch with three flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry.

The marketing slogan is "Down to earth ingredients. Out of this world flavor."

Cacti Agave will hit store shelves in March 2021.



RELATED:
Houston rapper Travis Scott releases collaboration sneakers with PlayStation to promote new PS5
EMBED More News Videos

You'll have to be extremely lucky to get your hands on a pair of these limited edition sneakers.


Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to see the delicious way McDonald's and Travis Scott released the news on Twitter!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrapperu.s. & worlddrinkingbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman in critical condition after shot in head in N Houston
Woman hit by car and killed while trying to cross Westheimer
150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
School leaders warn of financial ruin tied to attendance requirement
Schools ask Gov. Abbott for enrollment funding grace period extension
Some clouds, some storms, and your Christmas weather outlook
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
Show More
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
Azar: FDA expected to greenlight Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Walgreens to begin vaccinating nursing home residents today
ABC13 answers your questions in COVID-19 vaccine town hall
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
More TOP STORIES News