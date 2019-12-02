Torchy's Tacos wants to give you free tacos and queso

Torchy's Tacos announced Monday it's opening its 16th Houston location in the Galleria area next week.
To celebrate, the popular Austin-based taco chain is hosting a grand opening party on Monday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Houstonians will be able to enjoy free tacos, queso, drinks, giveaways and more. In addition, the company says "free taco money" will be up for grabs for one lucky raffle winner who visits the new location when it officially opens on Wednesday, Dec. 11, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Naughty Santa. Grilled Shrimp, Chorizo, Pickled Onions, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Cilantro & Poblano Sauce on a Flour Tortilla. It’ll have you making your list and checking it twice. pic.twitter.com/5dMvQJQIpm— Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) December 1, 2019
"Texas will always be the birthplace of Torchy's, so the continued growth and support we've seen from the Houston market is really special, especially as we look to expand across the country," said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "Houstonians know more than anyone what Damn Good food is all about, so we're excited to offer a 16th location in the heart of the Galleria area for fans to get their queso fix."
The new restaurant will be located at 5885 San Felipe St., Ste. 150 in the Tanglewood Court Shopping Center.
