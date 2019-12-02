Food & Drink

Torchy's Tacos wants to give you free tacos and queso

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday season just got a lot jollier!

Torchy's Tacos announced Monday it's opening its 16th Houston location in the Galleria area next week.

To celebrate, the popular Austin-based taco chain is hosting a grand opening party on Monday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Houstonians will be able to enjoy free tacos, queso, drinks, giveaways and more. In addition, the company says "free taco money" will be up for grabs for one lucky raffle winner who visits the new location when it officially opens on Wednesday, Dec. 11, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.



"Texas will always be the birthplace of Torchy's, so the continued growth and support we've seen from the Houston market is really special, especially as we look to expand across the country," said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy's Tacos. "Houstonians know more than anyone what Damn Good food is all about, so we're excited to offer a 16th location in the heart of the Galleria area for fans to get their queso fix."

The new restaurant will be located at 5885 San Felipe St., Ste. 150 in the Tanglewood Court Shopping Center.

READ ALSO: Texas couple shows love for Torchy's Tacos and each other in photo shoot

EMBED More News Videos

A couple from Austin showed their love for each other and tacos in an engagement photo shoot at Torchy's.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonnew businessfoodfree foodpartytacosrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Pleasant start to the week with a couple of fronts following later in the week
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday
Runoff Election 2019: Early voting begins Dec. 2
Houston chef cooks like a local on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
McDonald's debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches in Houston today
Show More
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Man tied up, wife in wheelchair put in closet during home invasion
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, killing 3
Texans upset Patriots for first time since 2010
More TOP STORIES News