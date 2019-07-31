Torchy's giving away free tacos to celebrate new West U location

HOUSTON, Texas -- West U residents will soon be feasting on green chile queso and trailer park tacos. Houston's newest Torchy's Tacos will open in the neighborhood at 5537 Wesleyan St. on August 14, the restaurant announced."Everyone knows that Houstonians love tacos - and we're excited to expand our footprint into the West U community," said Torchy's CEO G.J. Hart in a statement. "While we're growing rapidly throughout the Southwest, Texas is our home state, and we look forward to bringing even more 'damn good' tacos to Houston."The new location will be the Austin-based restaurant's 13th in the Houston area. At 5,000 square feet, it will be among the largest. All that space - it replaces an old Chuck E. Cheese - means room for a full bar that will serve margaritas and other cocktails. Fans of the Rice Village and Shepherd Drive locations will be pleased to know that this restaurant is located in the same shopping center as Bering's and Michael's, which means plenty of parking.To celebrate the opening, Torchy's will host a preview party on August 12 from 5-8 pm with free tacos, free drinks, free chips and queso, and more. Expect a crowd. Those who visit the restaurant on its official opening day will also have the opportunity to win free tacos.