Top dogs: Check out Houston's 5 best spots for hot dogs

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Yoyo's Hot Dog
Photo: Katherine C./Yelp
Topping the list is Yoyo's Hot Dog. Located at 5555 Morningside Drive in University Place, the food stand is the highest rated hot dog spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 616 reviews on Yelp.
The food truck's menu is simple, offering hot dogs the way you want it. You can opt to try the stand's recommended toppings by saying, "all the way" or "fully loaded," which means a dash of pepper, warm cream cheese, spicy mustard, curry ketchup, grilled onions, crunchy fried onions, honey mayo and Sriracha sauce.
Danny J., who reviewed it on Nov. 4, said, "The best hot dog you'll have in Houston and probably elsewhere. I've been to this little hot dog stand on multiple occasions, and they always have a consistently good tasting beef hot dog. All their toppings make it just a great combination."
2. Sammy's Wild Game Grill
Photo: Sammy's Wild Game Grill/Yelp
Next up is Memorial Parks Sammy's Wild Game Grill, situated at 3715 Washington Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score wild game hot dogs and burgers has proven to be a local favorite.
Rather than standard meats like beef and pork, the hot dogs and burgers here are all game meats. If you're seeking a hot dog, they're served on soft pretzel buns with your choice of toppings and a sauce. Game meats for hot dogs include the buffalo with chipotle, venison with red wine and blueberries, pheasant with cognac, duck with apple brandy, elk with apple and bear and a rabbit & veal combo dog. (See the full menu here.)
Jamal J. said, "If you like wild game, or you're feeling adventurous, this is your spot. The food is great, good service and excellent craft beers. I've yet to be disappointed by anything that I've ordered at Sammy's. I definitely recommend this place to any meat eating person."
3. The Burger Joint
Photo: The Burger Joint/Yelp
Montrose's The Burger Joint, located at 2703 Montrose Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches four stars out of 811 reviews.
Hot dogs include the Classic with grilled onions and mustard; the Chili Queso with chili, queso and onions; the Veggie with a tofu dog, grilled onions and mustard; and the foot-long Big Frank with pulled pork, barbecue sauce and coleslaw. It also offers burgers, sandwiches, salads, shakes and more. (See the full menu here.)
Joel S. wrote, "This place is really good, their hot dogs are a must for hot dog lovers. Their burgers are on the smaller side for a Texas eatery, but they are so good, every burger they have on their menu is so different from one another and it's nice to have the options they present you with."
4. Moon Tower Inn
Photo: Jeremiah G./Yelp
Moon Tower Inn, a dive bar and beer garden that offers hot dogs and more in Second Ward, is another go-to, with four stars out of 720 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3004 Canal St. to see for yourself.
It serves up game meat hot dogs, including the wild boar with garlic, marsala and provolone; the lamb with oregano and garlic; and the elk with bacon and cheddar. It also serves sandwiches, tacos and burgers. (See the full menu here.)
Brittany G. said, "This is the best hot dog I have ever had in my life. Wild game always wins! The choices of game. The toppings. The bun. Man, it is really all good! In conjunction, the beer selection is incredible. Beer drinkers will absolutely love this place."
5. Good Dog Houston
Photo: Cynthia C./Yelp
Finally, over in the Heights, check out Good Dog Houston, which has earned four stars out of 582 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score hot dogs and more at 903 Studewood St.
Its hot dogs include the Picnic Dog with beef & chorizo chili, red potato salad, short bus mustard and a dill pickle slice; the Sunshine Dog with pickled red onions, fresh dill relish, cream cheese and mayo; and the Curryous Frnak with curried scooter onion relish, cilantro chutney, sweet potato crisps, Sriracha ketchup and roasted garlic aioli. (View the menu here.)
La L. said, "Love this place! When I have a hot dog craving, this is the spot. Not your traditional hot dog with toppings. My personal favorite is the Curryous Frank with a tofu dog."