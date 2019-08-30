abc plus

5 places to get good food in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- As a cultural melting pot, Pasadena offers a wide variety of restaurants to choose from.

Each mom-and-pop restaurant is bursting with flavor and personality. From mouth-watering Mexican food to heavenly chicken fried steak, you can't go wrong.

But for visitors craving something on the sweeter side, pop over to Savannah's Café and Bakery where you can grab a scrumptious slice of pie.

What makes these eateries special are their individual and bold personalities, which is apparent as soon as you step into the building.

Watch the video above to see six great places to eat.

Savannah's Café and Bakery

Pine Street Cafe
Pappa Yolk's Grill
No Name Bar-B-Q
The Don' Key
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonpasadenafoodabc plusrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PLUS
It took 98 days for Grand 1894 Opera House to reopen after Ike
Galveston's amount of historic homes among most in nation
TV stars restore glory of Galveston's famed 'Kettle home'
High-end Galveston restaurateur began his 'dream' as dishwasher
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase
2 adults and 5-year-old child dead in possible murder-suicide
Family of boy who drowned meets child who received his heart
Police believe fire at west Houston church was intentionally set
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Suspected Botox bandit strikes again at Greenway med spa
Show More
The difference between TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Hurricane Dorian is now a major category 3 hurricane
J.J. Watt hangs out with boy for his birthday before game
Woman crushed by motorized gate in freak accident
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
More TOP STORIES News