Top 10 restaurants in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's finally summer, and many folks will be flocking to the Galveston beaches! We asked viewers for their favorite places to eat when they head to town, and here are the top 10!The Spot is prime beachfront dining with live music every Friday night. Neat story - today's owner started at the restaurant as a dishwasher when it first opened. Make sure to get the "Island Famous View" by signing up for their emails with exclusive offers and events.San Giacinto Gaido opened his restaurant in 1911 - the same year air conditioning was invented. Gaido's has been an upscale seafood staple in Galveston ever since. Looking for a nice night out while you're visiting Galveston - look no further than Gaido's.Shrimp N Stuff has its location at 39th Avenue. Shrimp N Stuff is "the place where the locals love to eat." If you're looking for a casual and affordable seafood dinner, it's the place to go!Located in the heart of Galveston's historic East End. the Sunflower Bakery & Cafe features fresh Gulf seafood, homemade sandwiches, and one of the best bakeries in town. When you walk in, you're greeted with a dessert case with delicious baked goods made from scratch with local ingredients. They're open for brunch, lunch, and dinner so stop by anytime!Fish Tales is a Landry's restaurant, and one of the most popular spots to dine along the Seawall, complete with a huge outdoor seating area on the balcony. Make sure to join their e-Club in order to get special discounts and freebies.Fisherman's Wharf is the other Landry's joint to make the list. In the 1940s, the restaurant's site housed a shrimp and fish factory - an old tin building where mountains of Gulf shrimp were readied for shipment across the country. They started serving shrimp po'boys in 1970. Today, one of their most items on the menu are the Shrimp Kisses (bacon-wrapped and stuffed with jalapeno Jack cheese).This restaurant is perfect for the oyster lover, but is also praised for its grilled specialties and steaks. Visit during happy hour for great deals on food and drinks.The Original says it is the longest continually operating restaurant on Galveston Island still at its Original location, opening in 1916. It is also the only Mexican restaurant to make our list. They're open for lunch during the week and whip up an authentic Mexican breakfast on the weekends.Rudy and Paco features grilled seafood and steak with a South and Central American twist. The restaurant is located next door to The Grand 1894 Opera House, and is a great choice for a pre-show meal. A note for the beach bums: shorts are not allowed in main dining room at dinner.