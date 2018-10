We can't make this one up!The company that makes a lot of weird-flavored foods has now announced macaroni and cheese candy canes.The Seattle-based company, Archie McPhee, calls the creation "comfort food that tastes like comfort food."The company is also known for selling clam-flavored, pickle-flavored, and chicken-flavored candy canes.A package of the macaroni and cheese candy goes for almost $6 online