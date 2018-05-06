TIME TO GET CRAY: List of Houston area crawfish events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crawfish season is in full swing, and if you don't want to host a crawfish boil at your place, consider one of these many events in the Houston area:
- Crawfish Sundays at Southern Star Brewing Company: May 6 - June 17 at 12 p.m.
- Sundays: Revelry Crawfish Weekly Boil: March 4 - May 27 at 1 p.m.
- Constable Diaz Crawfish Boil at Fonteno Pavilion: May 12 at 2 p.m.
- Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival at Humble Civic Arena & Expo: May 12 at 2 p.m.
- Houston Crawfish Boil at Lucky's Pub: May 17 at 5 p.m.
- Houston Crawfish Festival in Downtown: May 19 at 12 p.m.
- Pinch A Tail Crawfish Fest (ALL YOU CAN EAT) on Richmond Avenue: May 19 at 12 p.m.
- Columbia PFG Crawfish Boil at Sun & Ski Katy Mills: May 19 at 12 p.m.
- Serenity Falls 1st Annual Crawfish Boil at Kitty Hollow Park: May 20 at 1 p.m.
- Crawfish and Comedy: May 20 at 5 p.m. at Dolce Ultra Lounge & Bistro
