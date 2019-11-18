goya

This Week's Recipe: Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Ingredients:

- 16 oz bag GOYA frozen Pitaya (Dragonfruit) chunks
- cup GOYA coconut milk
- banana, sliced
- kiwi, peeled and slices
- 2 Tbsp sliced almonds
- Toasted coconut flakes
- GOYA tropical fruit blend, thawed
- GOYA honey

Instructions

Puree the pitaya and coconut milk in a blender.

Pour into bowls, and top with banana, kiwi, GOYA fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, and honey.

