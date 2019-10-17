This Samuel Adams beer is illegal in 15 states

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Samuel Adams released its new Halloween beer named "Utopias, " and getting your hands on one is going to be tough to do.
The beer contains 28 percent alcohol, making it illegal in 15 states. To put it into perspective, a standard Sam Adams lager only has 5 percent alcohol.
Also, there were only 100-casks made, and it's going to cost you around $210 for this exclusive beer.
Don't worry, it's legal in Texas. Cheers!
