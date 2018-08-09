This dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan --This New York City dessert studio makes a giant s'more that doesn't have customers asking for some more.
According to Sherry Blockinger, executive chef and owner of sherry b dessert studio in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, not one person has finished her giant, 2-pound-10-ounce s'more. She said a duo of burly Canadians tried -- and failed -- and needed to take a piece to go.
Blockinger said she created the giant s'more because "why not?"
"We make everything here from scratch, in-house, and I was rolling out graham cracker one day, and thought, 'I want to make a giant s'more,'" she said.
This can explain why Blockinger runs a "studio" instead of a bakery: Creativity is always a key ingredient in her treats. Sherry B's also offers stuffed brownies, "tipsy" marshmallows and more one-of-a-kind desserts.
She said there's no "right" way to eat her gigantic creation, but sherry b always warms the marshmallow with a blowtorch for the perfect pull-apart.
"If you're messy, it means you had fun," she said.
You can find sherry b dessert studio at 643 Hudson Street in the Meatpacking District.