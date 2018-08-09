FOOD & DRINK

This dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

This NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds

New York City dessert studio "Sherry B" makes a giant s'more that weighs almost 3 pounds.

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan --
This New York City dessert studio makes a giant s'more that doesn't have customers asking for some more.

According to Sherry Blockinger, executive chef and owner of sherry b dessert studio in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, not one person has finished her giant, 2-pound-10-ounce s'more. She said a duo of burly Canadians tried -- and failed -- and needed to take a piece to go.

Blockinger said she created the giant s'more because "why not?"

"We make everything here from scratch, in-house, and I was rolling out graham cracker one day, and thought, 'I want to make a giant s'more,'" she said.

This can explain why Blockinger runs a "studio" instead of a bakery: Creativity is always a key ingredient in her treats. Sherry B's also offers stuffed brownies, "tipsy" marshmallows and more one-of-a-kind desserts.

She said there's no "right" way to eat her gigantic creation, but sherry b always warms the marshmallow with a blowtorch for the perfect pull-apart.

"If you're messy, it means you had fun," she said.

You can find sherry b dessert studio at 643 Hudson Street in the Meatpacking District.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddessertsbuzzworthyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Craving Asian food? Check out these 3 new Houston restaurants
Twisted Love makes Sharpstown debut, with Vietnamese soft serve and more
3 new places to savor Mexican fare in Houston
Fresh eats: Here are the 4 newest restaurants to debut in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
More News