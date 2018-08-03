FOOD & DRINK

This company will pay you $10,000 to travel US and eat barbecue

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you have what it takes to be the Chief Grilling Officer?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Calling all self-proclaimed "Grill Masters"!

You could be Reynolds Wrap's first-ever chief grilling officer.

For two weeks, Reynolds Wrap will pay one lucky participant $10,000 to eat barbecue in the most notorious barbecue cities.

This will also include learning about grilling culture and new techniques for the Reynolds Wrap Kitchen.

Those who would like to participate have until Aug. 13 to explain why they are the best person suited for the job, along with their best original grilling photo.

You can apply for the job here.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodBBQbarbecuefoodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with free burger deal
New Mexican spot Tamales Doña Tere debuts in Westchase
Halal eats: 3 new Houston eateries offer kebabs, tikka masala and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Manhunt continues after false alarm at murder suspect's home
Deputy survives crash that flipped SUV into drainage ditch
AMBER ALERT: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Activities delayed after overnight High School fire
'SIGN FROM GOD': Montgomery man finds angel in the clouds
Man spotted with multiple weapons sparks standoff
Gas station in Kingwood hit again with 5 credit card skimmers
Show More
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
More News