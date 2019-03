At first, there was a gravy-scented candle from KFC. Now, there's a candle that will have your home smelling like Big Mac's."The Maccas Run" candle is named after the McDonald's cheeseburger in Australia.The candle has a reported 30-hour burn time and sells for $22.Although it is currently sold out, the maker said they will be re-stocking the candle in the coming weeks.