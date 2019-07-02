Don't throw it out yet! There's lots to do with leftover condiments

Basic Mustard Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1 clove of garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 5-6 tablespoons oil (Vegetable, corn, canola, olive or some combination)
- Pinch of dried parsley
- Pinch of dried thyme
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
How to Make It:
- In a clean jar or small bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, mustard and mix well.
- Slowly add the olive oil while either whisking or stirring rapidly with your fork.
- Add the parsley and thyme, salt and pepper, taste and adjust seasonings.
Pickle Juice Chicken Wing Brine Ingredients:
- 3 cups pickle juice
- 2 tablespoons of honey
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
How to Make It:
- In a large pot completely cover chicken wings in pickle juice for 3 hours
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees, and leave a cast iron pan in for about 10 minutes
- Remove the chicken wings and dry completely
- Add honey and olive oil to the pan, and sear wings for a few minutes.
- Place in oven for about 20-25 minutes.
- Toss in your favorite sauce!
Chipotle-Maple Barbecue Sauce Ingredients:
- 2 chipotles in adobo, seeded
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
How to Make It:
- In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and puree until smooth.
- Scrape into a small saucepan and simmer for 2 minutes, until glossy.
- Use on chicken, pork and beef.
