Don't throw it out yet! There's lots to do with leftover condiments

1 clove of garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

5-6 tablespoons oil (Vegetable, corn, canola, olive or some combination)

Pinch of dried parsley

Pinch of dried thyme

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In a clean jar or small bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, mustard and mix well. Slowly add the olive oil while either whisking or stirring rapidly with your fork. Add the parsley and thyme, salt and pepper, taste and adjust seasonings.

3 cups pickle juice

2 tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of olive oil

In a large pot completely cover chicken wings in pickle juice for 3 hours Preheat oven to 450 degrees, and leave a cast iron pan in for about 10 minutes Remove the chicken wings and dry completely Add honey and olive oil to the pan, and sear wings for a few minutes. Place in oven for about 20-25 minutes. Toss in your favorite sauce!

2 chipotles in adobo, seeded

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and puree until smooth. Scrape into a small saucepan and simmer for 2 minutes, until glossy. Use on chicken, pork and beef.

