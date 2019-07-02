stretch your dollar

Don't throw it out yet! There's lots to do with leftover condiments

By
If you're getting ready for your Fourth of July cookout, it's likely you're going to be buying a ton of condiments. Imperfect Produce has shared these fun recipes to ensure not even the last teaspoon of mustard goes to waste.

Basic Mustard Vinaigrette Ingredients:

  • 1 clove of garlic, smashed
  • 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 5-6 tablespoons oil (Vegetable, corn, canola, olive or some combination)
  • Pinch of dried parsley
  • Pinch of dried thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste


How to Make It:
  1. In a clean jar or small bowl, add the vinegar, garlic, mustard and mix well.
  2. Slowly add the olive oil while either whisking or stirring rapidly with your fork.
  3. Add the parsley and thyme, salt and pepper, taste and adjust seasonings.


Pickle Juice Chicken Wing Brine Ingredients:
  • 3 cups pickle juice
  • 2 tablespoons of honey
  • 4 tablespoons of olive oil


How to Make It:
  1. In a large pot completely cover chicken wings in pickle juice for 3 hours
  2. Preheat oven to 450 degrees, and leave a cast iron pan in for about 10 minutes
  3. Remove the chicken wings and dry completely
  4. Add honey and olive oil to the pan, and sear wings for a few minutes.
  5. Place in oven for about 20-25 minutes.
  6. Toss in your favorite sauce!


Chipotle-Maple Barbecue Sauce Ingredients:
  • 2 chipotles in adobo, seeded
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened


How to Make It:

  1. In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and puree until smooth.
  2. Scrape into a small saucepan and simmer for 2 minutes, until glossy.
  3. Use on chicken, pork and beef.


You can find more recipes here.

New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
There's a service launching in Houston to keep the "Imperfect Produce" from going to waste

