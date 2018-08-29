HOT DOGS

The 'Wienermobile' has arrived to Houston for a 'bun-derful' time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has arrived in Houston!

This story sounds like a wiener. And to be frank, we may cover it further.

If you "relish" a chance to see it and "meat" the driver, here's where to "ketchup" with it.

Doggone it, these puns are the "wurst."

Here are the times and locations for where you can catch it:

Date: August 29, 2018
Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (26824 F.M. 1093, Richmond, TX)

Date: August 31, 2018
Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: HEB (3502 Palmer Highway, Texas City, TX)

Date: September 1, 2018

Time: 12-3 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (1025 Sawdust Rd., Spring, TX)

Date: September 1, 2018
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (10001 Woodlands Pkwy., The Woodlands, Spring, TX)

Date: September 2, 2018
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (22606 State Highway, Tomball, TX)

Date: September 2, 2018

Time: 4-7 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (5660 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX)

Date: September 3, 2018
Time: 12-3 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (2700 Kirkwood Rd., Houston, TX)

Date: September 3, 2018
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Location: Walmart Supercenter (5405 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX)
