The 'Wienermobile' has arrived to Houston for a 'bun-derful' time

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has arrived in Houston!This story sounds like a wiener. And to be frank, we may cover it further.If you "relish" a chance to see it and "meat" the driver, here's where to "ketchup" with it.Doggone it, these puns are the "wurst."Here are the times and locations for where you can catch it:Date: August 29, 2018Time: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (26824 F.M. 1093, Richmond, TX)Date: August 31, 2018Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Location: HEB (3502 Palmer Highway, Texas City, TX)Date: September 1, 2018Time: 12-3 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (1025 Sawdust Rd., Spring, TX)Date: September 1, 2018Time: 4-7 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (10001 Woodlands Pkwy., The Woodlands, Spring, TX)Date: September 2, 2018Time: 12-3 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (22606 State Highway, Tomball, TX)Date: September 2, 2018Time: 4-7 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (5660 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX)Date: September 3, 2018Time: 12-3 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (2700 Kirkwood Rd., Houston, TX)Date: September 3, 2018Time: 4-7 p.m.Location: Walmart Supercenter (5405 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX)