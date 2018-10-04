The Toasted Yolk Cafe brings its breakfast and brunch fare to Uptown

The Toasted Yolk Cafe recently debuted a new location in Uptown Houston. The breakfast and brunch spot is located at 2711 Fountain View Drive, Suite A. This is the local eatery's eighth outpost.
If you're there for breakfast, look for options like the Pork Chop Breakfast served with two eggs, buttermilk biscuits and either hash brown casserole or grits, and the Double Decker, a four-egg omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and cheddar. (See the full breakfast menu here.)
For lunch, there is a French Dip Sandwich with prime rib, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce, served on a French roll with au jus, and the Southern Fried Chicken Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons and honey mustard. (See the lunch menu here.)
The Toasted Yolk Cafe is off to a strong start with a five-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews.
Yelper Wendy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 1, said, "Great brunch menu. Super clean restaurant. Amazing staff! If you are looking for brunch or mimosas, this is your place. Come see these guys. The hash brown casserole is awesome. Portions are big -- order accordingly."
Yesenia V. wrote, "This is definitely a wonderful place. Delicious food. Amazing service. Very friendly. Definitely coming back soon!"
Head on over to check it out: The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
