FOOD & DRINK

The Toasted Yolk Cafe brings its breakfast and brunch fare to Uptown

Photo: Maria S./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Toasted Yolk Cafe recently debuted a new location in Uptown Houston. The breakfast and brunch spot is located at 2711 Fountain View Drive, Suite A. This is the local eatery's eighth outpost.

If you're there for breakfast, look for options like the Pork Chop Breakfast served with two eggs, buttermilk biscuits and either hash brown casserole or grits, and the Double Decker, a four-egg omelet stuffed with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and cheddar. (See the full breakfast menu here.)

For lunch, there is a French Dip Sandwich with prime rib, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce, served on a French roll with au jus, and the Southern Fried Chicken Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, croutons and honey mustard. (See the lunch menu here.)

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is off to a strong start with a five-star Yelp rating out of 15 reviews.

Yelper Wendy S., who reviewed the spot on Oct. 1, said, "Great brunch menu. Super clean restaurant. Amazing staff! If you are looking for brunch or mimosas, this is your place. Come see these guys. The hash brown casserole is awesome. Portions are big -- order accordingly."

Yesenia V. wrote, "This is definitely a wonderful place. Delicious food. Amazing service. Very friendly. Definitely coming back soon!"

Head on over to check it out: The Toasted Yolk Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Chili Dogs
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
This bottle of Macallan whisky just sold for $1.1 million
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Students walk out of Wheatley High School
Crosby ISD schools placed on lockout for potential threat
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Person killed by METRORail train while crossing tracks
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Show More
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Fortnite can be as addictive as heroin, health experts say
Build your own Whataburger restaurant with this kit
Transgender student not allowed to run for homecoming queen
More News