The Seafood Spot debuts in southwest Houston with gumbo, catfish and more

A casual new spot to score heaping helpings of seafood has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 11803 Wilcrest Dr. in southwest Houston, the fresh arrival is called The Seafood Spot.

Start off with boudin balls, calamari, crawfish pies or a hot bowl of gumbo. Grilled entrees of red snapper, mahi-mahi and stuffed flounder are served with dirty rice, mixed vegetables and salad. Or get a fried platter of shrimp, catfish or oysters. Dining with a group? Try the fried whole fish or the hot pot, which includes two clusters of snow crabs, shrimp, corn, potatoes and sausage.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, The Seafood Spot seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"First time here and I must say, it hit the spot!" said Yelper Kristine N., who reviewed the restaurant on April 29. "They have a wide variety of food on the menu, so there's something for everybody. The atmosphere is great and the service is friendly."

And Mike A. said, "The Seafood Spot has some of the best crawfish I ever tasted -- three flavors, all delicious. The service was also outstanding. Food was cooked perfectly too. ... I'm definitely going back soon."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Seafood Spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

