The Roastery brings coffee, tea and more to The Heights

A new spot to score coffee and tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights, the newcomer is called The Roastery.
This shop, situated inside the new H-E-B grocery store, marks the second location for the franchise. The Roastery serves coffee, tea, doughnuts, sandwiches, salads, pastries, smoothies and more.
On the menu, look for made-to-order mini classic glazed doughnuts (three, six or 12 pieces). Dunk the donuts in a mug of Kenya Single Estate pour over coffee. (Here's the entire menu.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, The Roastery has been warmly received by patrons.
Truc T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb.10, wrote, "I am shocked at how delicious their doughnuts are. When I took a bite into the doughnut, I was blown away. The texture was soft and not too cakey. I am fine with just eating it plain too because the flavor of the dough was that amazing."
Yelper Jessica H. added, "Love this place! The coffee is so delicious and the sandwiches and doughnuts are out of this world! I am slowly making my way through the menu between this location and the one on Bellaire."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Roastery is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
