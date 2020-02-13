The perfect Valentine's meal for your stay-at-home date

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for last minute Valentine's plans? Here's how you can impress your significant other with a dinner at home nice enough to be from a fancy restaurant.The best part? It can be done for less than $40 and in under 30 minutes!In the video above, Chef James Lundy from Union Kitchen shows how to prepare the ultimate Valentine's dinner at home, featuring yummy veggies and pork chops!If you want to celebrate the romantic night going out instead, all Union Kitchen locations are offering a fixed Valentine's menu.You get a soup or salad, an entrée, and a dessert as part of the deal.The offer is $110 for two and also includes complimentary champagne for customers 21 and up.Union Kitchen has several locations. You can find Chef James at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake location.