The Heights gets a new Japanese pub: Blackbird Izakaya

A new Japanese pub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Blackbird Izakaya, the new arrival is located at 1221 W. 11th St. in the Heights. As reported by Eater Houston, it's a revamped concept from chef Billy Kin of his Republic Diner, which formerly occupied the space, with the new establishment billing itself as the city's first "true izakaya."
The menu features both cold and hot small plates, skewers, ramen, noodle bowls and rice dishes. You'll see options like the Belly Enoki skewer (enoki mushroom wrapped with chargrilled pork belly), the Spaghetti Mental (squid ink spaghetti with spicy marinated capelin roe, topped with garlic chips and scallions) and the Buddha (creamy vegan broth and miso seasoning with spinach, corn, mushrooms, bean sprouts and bamboo shoots).
Blackbird Izakaya's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Michael S., who was the first to review it on Aug, 21, wrote, "Sat at the bar and ordered a couple of their skewers, tapas-style. The enoki-wrapped pork belly was my favorite. The gyoza was unbelievable -- best ginger dish I've had that wasn't overpowered."
Wilson X. noted, "Cool place. The interior is exactly like the ones in Japan. The food is cheap compared to other Japanese restaurants, plus the quality is higher."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Blackbird Izakaya is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
