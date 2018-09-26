The Halal Guys brings Middle Eastern fare to Medical Center area

If you've got Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called The Halal Guys, the fresh arrival is located at 6609 S. Main St. in the Medical Center area.
This chain is based in New York City, where it started as a hot dog cart. The fast-casual eatery's simple menu features beef gyro meat, falafel and chicken, which are served as a platter with sides like hummus, baba ghanoush and fries, or as a pita wrap. Top the dishes with items like jalapenos, olives, hummus and a tangy house white sauce. Finish any meal with some baklava for dessert. (See the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, The Halal Guys is getting positive feedback from clientele.
Salo M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 21, wrote, "I like the fact that I can count on The Halal Guys giving me consistently good, quality food. There are many halal restaurants that have chicken and gyro platters, but I'm not sure of the quality and consistency."
Yelper Michael M. noted, "I love The Halal Guys. It is the best fast food bar none. ... This location is fast and fantastic and the service is unreal."
Hungry? The new spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-6 p.m. on weekends.
