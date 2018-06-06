The East Hampton Sandwich Co. debuts in River Oaks District

A new traditional American spot, offering sandwiches and burgers, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called East Hampton Sandwich Co., the addition is located at 4444 Westheimer Rd., Ste. H110 between the Highland Village and Galleria area.
East Hampton Sandwich Co.'s website promises premium ingredients and meals from scratch. On top of selling sandwiches with herb-roasted turkey and grilled beef tenderloin, they serve specialty items. Customers can try the Sweet P's Caesar with chicken breast, or The Cuban with pork shoulder.
The business has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Marianne B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the establishment on June 2, said, "This is a very good sandwich shop! I'm impressed with their overall quality, especially since they have only been open for two days at this point...We ordered a steakhouse and avocado sandwich, and a lobster grilled-cheese, which were both great."
Yelper Cindy N. added, "Really enjoyed the lobster roll here; loved the addition of the lemon zest! ...I personally favor the clam chowder over the roasted corn... I recommend ending your meal with Charlie's Donut!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: East Hampton Sandwich Co. is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
