The Dunlavy to begin new dinner service

HOUSTON, Texas -- A major change is coming to The Dunlavy. The stylish restaurant on the banks of Buffalo Bayou will add dinner service beginning in January 2020, owner Clark Cooper Concepts announced.

Currently, the restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the evening, it becomes an event space that's been home to any number of celebrations and fundraisers. Beginning in January, it will no longer be available for private use after dark. Instead, it will operate as a restaurant full time, complete with full service and reservations. All events currently scheduled for January and beyond will be honored, but the venue will not accept any new bookings.

"Since we've opened, our customers have been asking for reservations at The Dunlavy. We are constantly receiving requests for dinner service, so we've listened and are giving our customers the experience they want," Clark Cooper Concepts co-owner Grant Cooper said in a statement. "Since opening Ibiza in 2001, we've always valued our customers opinions and take them into account when developing and changing our concepts. The chandeliers, the food, the wine - we think it is going to be a dinner experience unfound in the city."

While the change means Houstonians are losing a party spot, the switchover should be good for diners. The room, which features approximately 40 chandeliers, would make an appealing spot for date nights and celebrating special occasions. Best of all, Clark Cooper's signature low wine markups make ordering an extra bottle or two a reasonable decision.

