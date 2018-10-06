FOOD & DRINK

Houston restaurant offers free milkshake for every Astros homerun during postseason games

EMBED </>More Videos

The Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros home run

HOUSTON, Texas --
One Houston restaurant wants to give Astros fans a little reward for all those Springer dingers and Bregman bombs. The Burger Joint will give away milkshakes for every home run the team hits during the 2018 postseason.

The offer is pretty simple. Every person dining or in line at The Burger Joint will receive a certificate for one free milkshake when any Astros player hits a home run through the end of the season (dine-in only).

"We have a special Crush City Creamsicle Shake made with vanilla ice cream, Minute Maid orange juice reduction, topped with orange zest and orange sprinkles that is available throughout the playoff run that will pair nicely with an Astros home run," Burger Joint owner Shawn Bermudez tells CultureMap. "We wanted to reward our customers watching the game with us by showing them just how well they go together, but customers aren't required to cash in right away and can choose whatever shake their heart desires."

Read more from our partners at CultureMap.
