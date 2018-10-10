The Boba Spot opens in Fairbanks with tea, smoothies and snacks

If bubble tea and smoothies are what you're after, look no further than this new shop. Called The Boba Spot, the new arrival is located at 14175 Northwest Freeway, Suite B, in Fairbanks.
It serves black and green teas in flavors that include honey, mint, pineapple, peach and more; and milk teas with flavors like jasmine, mint green and matcha. You can add boba to any tea.
Smoothies include fruity options like peach, banana, strawberry and mango, as well as taro coconut and cookies and cream.
Hungry? Popcorn chicken, elotes and banh mi sandwiches are also on offer.
Yelpers are generally positive about The Boba Spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Joseph L., who reviewed the shop on Oct. 3, wrote, "Everything from their teas to their smoothies to their snacks are amazing. Everything is very flavorful and perfect, not too sweet and not too bland."
Monica J. added, "This place is new, cute and clean. Free Wi-Fi. Good hangout spot to do homework and catch up with friends."
The Boba Spot is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
