The 6 best soul food spots in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Larry And Laney's Soul Food
Photo: shayna d./Yelp
Topping the list is Larry and Laney's Soul Food. Located at 15015 Westheimer Road in Eldridge / West Oaks, the soul food spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mikki's Cafe Soulfood
Photo: francesca R./Yelp
Next up is Brays Oaks's Mikki's Cafe Soulfood, situated at 10500 W. Bellfort Ave. With four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp, the cafeteria, soul food and Southern spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food
Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp
Independence Heights's Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, located at 5204 Yale St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the soul food and Cajun/Creole spot four stars out of 242 reviews.
4. Kulture
Photo: aryani n./Yelp
Kulture, a Southern, soul food and New American spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 186 Yelp reviews. Head over to 701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A, to see for yourself.
5. Farmer's Fresh Meat
Photo: APPLEs l./Yelp
Over in Sunnyside, check out Farmer's Fresh Meat, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp. You can find the butcher, meat shop and soul food spot at 8630 Cullen Blvd., Suite A.
6. OMG Baked Potatoes
Photo: Gerald S./Yelp
And then there's OMG Baked Potatoes, a Central Southwest favorite with 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews. Stop by 13815 S. Post Oak Road to hit up the food truck and soul food spot the next time you're in the mood.