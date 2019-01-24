FOOD & DRINK

The 6 best soul food spots in Houston

Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a tasty soul food meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Larry And Laney's Soul Food



Photo: shayna d./Yelp

Topping the list is Larry and Laney's Soul Food. Located at 15015 Westheimer Road in Eldridge / West Oaks, the soul food spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated soul food restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mikki's Cafe Soulfood



Photo: francesca R./Yelp

Next up is Brays Oaks's Mikki's Cafe Soulfood, situated at 10500 W. Bellfort Ave. With four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp, the cafeteria, soul food and Southern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food



Photo: Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food/Yelp

Independence Heights's Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, located at 5204 Yale St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the soul food and Cajun/Creole spot four stars out of 242 reviews.

4. Kulture



Photo: aryani n./Yelp

Kulture, a Southern, soul food and New American spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 186 Yelp reviews. Head over to 701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A, to see for yourself.

5. Farmer's Fresh Meat



Photo: APPLEs l./Yelp

Over in Sunnyside, check out Farmer's Fresh Meat, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp. You can find the butcher, meat shop and soul food spot at 8630 Cullen Blvd., Suite A.

6. OMG Baked Potatoes



Photo: Gerald S./Yelp

And then there's OMG Baked Potatoes, a Central Southwest favorite with 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews. Stop by 13815 S. Post Oak Road to hit up the food truck and soul food spot the next time you're in the mood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Heights neighborhood
New American spot Dish Society debuts in The Heights
Sonic adds deep fried Oreos to its menu
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
LIVE: Overturned truck blocks North Freeway ramp
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
COLD START: Mild weekend before strong cold front arrives Tuesday
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Chris Brown files defamation suit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Show More
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Manhunt for suspect in quadruple killing in Geogia
10-year-old boy is 2nd-youngest to bowl perfect game
Teens find body of partially nude man after school
The 60: Actor Patton Oswalt turns Twitter war into act of kindness
More News