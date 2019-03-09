The 5 best thrift stores in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for thrift stores.
1. The Cottage Shop
Photo: raven b./Yelp
Topping the list is The Cottage Shop. Located at 811 Westheimer Road in Montrose, the thrift store is the highest rated business of its kind in Houston, boasting four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
Photo: candance f./Yelp
Next up is Memorial Park's The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center, situated at 2208 Washington Ave. With four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store and donation center has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Goodwill Select Store
Photo: jamie r./Yelp
Goodwill Select Store, a thrift store in the Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 215 W. 20th St. to see for yourself.
4. DAV Thrift Store
Photo: tamesha C./Yelp
Over in Ost / South Union, check out DAV Thrift Store, which has earned four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the thrift store at 4340 Griggs Road.
5. Texas Thrift
Photo: Beverly A./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Texas Thrift, a Brays Oaks favorite with 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews. Stop by 9750 Fondren Road to hit up the next time you're looking to shop on the cheap
