The 5 best Cajun/Creole spots in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cajun/Creole restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Gumbo Jeaux's
Photo: Alynn L./Yelp
Topping the list is Gumbo Jeaux's. Located at 2155 Durham Drive in the Heights, it's the highest rated Cajun/Creole restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, look for dishes like the Sloppy Jeaux with slow-cooked beef, Creole sauce and American cheese on grilled torta bread; the Catfish Opelousas topped with etouffee and fried shrimp, served with dirty rice and mixed vegetables; and the Creole chili made of sausage, ground beef, jalapeno and onion, topped with jack cheese.
Yelper Antoinette C., who reviewed it on July 11, wrote, "This is a great place to go for cheap Cajun food! Prices are very fair, food is made fresh when you order it and I've been several times and haven't been disappointed. Their gumbo is really good and the catfish platters are my favorite."
2. BB's Tex-Orleans
Photo: BB's Tex-Orleans/Yelp
Next up is the Heights' BB's Tex-Orleans, situated at 2701 White Oak Drive. With four stars out of 650 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole spot has proven to be a local favorite.
The menu offers dishes like the Jazzy Shrimp Trio with fried shrimp, blackened shrimp and shrimp etouffee served over white and dirty rice; the French Quarter Plate featuring red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee and an andouille sausage link; and Mama B's Shrimp and Grits, a dish of jumbo blackened shrimp sauteed in an andouille cream sauce with celery, onions, bell peppers and garlic, served over cheese grits. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Chandler H. said, "Great crawfish. Fun inside and outside atmosphere. Customer service has always been good. The tables inside can get crowded and loud, but that's just the kind of place it is."
3. Brennan's of Houston
Photo: Brennan's of Houston/Yelp
Midtown's Brennan's of Houston, located at 3300 Smith St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale Cajun steakhouse four stars out of 605 reviews. A sister restaurant to Commander's Palace in New Orleans, it's been serving up Southern fare since 1967, per its website.
When you visit, look for dishes like the Gulf Fish Pontchartrain (jumbo lump crab, J&J shrimp, crispy Louisiana oysters, Parmesan mushroom rice and Creole butter); the honey-roasted duck with Creole fried rice, sunny side up quail egg and whiskey glaze; and the Creole-spiced 14-ounce ribeye with crab boiled smashed potatoes, asparagus, onion rings and watercress. (See the full menus here.)
Yelp reviewer Ashlyn R. wrote, "The food is outstanding. Try the turtle soup (they're famous for it) as well as the red fish. Great wine selection. Jazz brunch on Sundays are phenomenal, but it's always a go-to for a nice dinner."
4. Zydeco Louisiana Diner
Photo: Max S./Yelp
Zydeco Louisiana Diner, a Cajun/Creole spot downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 178 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1119 Pease St. to see for yourself.
You'll see options like the Gulf shrimp platter served with Idaho fries and jambalaya; the Gulf oysters po'boy; and the fried crawfish platter with fries and chicken and sausage gumbo. Finish your meal with some homemade bread pudding with custard sauce. (See the menu here.)
Crystal H. wrote, "The atmosphere is great. The food is amazing. I had the smothered pork chops with green beans and black-eyed peas. The pork chop is so tender with robust flavor. The jalapeno cornbread is a must. It has the perfect combination of sweet and spicy."
5. 88 Boiling Crawfish and Seafood
Photo: Iris T./Yelp
And then there's 88 Boiling Crawfish and Seafood, a Westchase favorite with four stars out of 506 reviews. Stop by 1910 Wilcrest Drive to hit up the Viet/Cajun spot, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.
The restaurant serves seafood boils with some Vietnamese flavors included. Look for menu options like the shrimp fried rice, the Crawfish 88 Boiling Special and the fried catfish platter.
Jonathan T., who reviewed it on March 1, said, "Best crawfish in Houston by far. We tried the 88 special seasoning and the crawfish was excellent. My favorite dish besides the seafood is the crawfish fried rice."