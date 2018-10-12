The 4 best spots in Houston to score macarons

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top macaron hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for the delicate French treat.
1. Patisserie Paris Je T'aime
Photo: Caroline T./Yelp
Topping the list is Patisserie Paris Je T'aime. Located at 11660 Westheimer Road, Suite 107A, in the Briarforest Area, the bakery and chocolatier is the highest-rated spot for macarons in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp.
As far as macarons go, you'll find flavors like Hazelnut Vanilla, Orange Blossom Ginger, Lemon Basil, Rose Jasmine Darjeeling and Green Tea Matcha, among others. It also offers croissants, pastries, cakes, breads and more.
Yelper Add F. said, "Tried a few pastries and a latte. Decent latte, amazing croissant and a wonderful rose macaron."
2. Amorino Gelato
Photo: Amorino Gelato/Yelp
Next up is Afton Oak's Amorino Gelato, situated at 4444 Westheimer Road, Unit C150. With four stars out of 313 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score gelato, desserts and macarons has proven to be a local favorite.
The cream in its macarons are actually gelato-based. Macaron options include Honey Lavender, Cioccolato Amorino, Caramello, Lampone, Pistachio and more. (See all the options here.) They can be ordered individually or in packs. The macarons can also be nestled into one of its signature gelato cone flowers.
Yelp reviewer Allan R. wrote, "Cute, small little Italian-style cafe/gelato shop. First impression is that it's very clean and popular as there was a line to get those tasty macarons and gelato."
3. Oui Desserts
Photo: Christine P./Yelp
Upper Kirby's Oui Desserts, located at 3411 Kirby Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts, coffee and macarons four stars out of 295 reviews.
The dessert shop offers a variety of macaron flavors, which include PB&J, blueberry, lavender, rose, coffee and others. It also serves coffee, tea, beignets, ice cream and more.
Samaura M., who reviewed it on Sept. 29, said, "When you walk in, the place is adorable and aesthetically pleasing. ... I love the creativity in each macaron, like the blueberry and strawberry have the actual fruit in the middle! I'll be back for every macaron craving I have."
4. Macaron by Patisse
Photo: Melody Y./Yelp
Macaron by Patisse in the River Oaks Shopping Center is another go-to, with four stars out of 210 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2033 W. Gray to see for yourself. It also has shops at the Galleria and The Woodlands.
Macaron flavors include Blueberry Vanilla Bean, Lavender White Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Mint Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chai, Tiramisu, Cinnamon Roll and more. (See all of the flavors here.)
Melody Y. wrote, "To be completely honest, I think this place has the best macarons that I've ever had. It's a cute, glitzy place with beautiful designs on the macarons and numerous flavors. ... These macarons are light and airy, yet dense. They're strong, yet fragile. I could go on and on. So good!"