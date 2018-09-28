The 4 best spots for empanadas in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. The Original Marini's Empanada House
Photo: Kashif K./Yelp
Topping the list is The Original Marini's Empanada House. Located at 10001 Westheimer Road in the Carillon shopping center in Westchase, the Latin American and Argentine eatery is the highest-rated empanada spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 613 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll see empanadas like the Mamma Mia (diced chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, jalapenos and mozzarella), Las Pampas (ground beef, onions, refried beans, jalapenos and American and Monterey Jack cheeses) and the Tuna Luna (tuna, bell peppers, onions, basil and tomato sauce). Finish your meal with a dessert empanada, like Grandpa's Marinis (mozzarella with cinnamon and sugar). (See the full menu here.)
Anoosha A., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, "One of my favorite empanada places in town. I have been blessed by the food gods to work in an office basically walking distance from here. If you're going for a weekday lunch, my advice is to go early, the place gets packed!"
2. 5411 Empanadas
Photo: 5411 Empanadas/Yelp
Next up is downtown's 5411 Empanadas, situated at 811 Louisiana St., Suite 320. With 4.5 stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Argentine spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Empanada options include the Chicken Curry, the Malbec Beef, the Ratatouille, the Sweet Corn and the Mushroom, Thyme and Blue Cheese, among others. (See the full list here.)
Yelper Alejandro J. said, "Great place! I've been there several times. Nice decor, great service and amazing empanadas. My favorites are the caramelized onion and Parmesan, the malbec beef and the bacon, dates and goat cheese."
3. The Empanada Factory
Photo: Brian A./Yelp
West University's The Empanada Factory, located at 3833 S.W. Freeway Service Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Argentine spot 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews. It's from the same owners of Argentina Cafe and focuses on empanadas, pizza and coffee beverages.
If you're there for an empanada, options include Curry Chicken Vegetable (chicken, eggplant, cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes and peppers), the Saltena (ground beef, green onion, potatoes and spices) and the Morcilla (blood sausage and spice mix). (See the full menu here.)
Matthew T., who reviewed it on July 17, wrote, "Simple food done right. A small little place with great food. Nice amount of options for empanadas. My favorite is the Mediterranean beef. Spices were on point and the crust was so flaky. Add some spicy sauce to it and you'll be set."
4. The Empanada Company
Photo: Will B./Yelp
The Empanada Company, a Latin American spot in Timbergrove, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2925 W. T C Jester Blvd. to see for yourself.
With meat, breakfast, fruit and dessert empanadas, there's one for any time of day. Look for the Holy Mole! (chicken breast with rice and mole sauce), the Picadillo (ground beef, tomato sauce and veggies) and the Brisket with green sauce. (See the full menu here, which also includes soups.)
Stephanie L., who visited it on Sept. 12, said, "Solid place. Enjoyed the large selection of empanadas! There is a lot of parking. Will have to come back to try the dessert options. Was very fresh and tasty."