The 4 best izakayas in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top izakayas in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Izakaya Wa
Photo: caroline n./Yelp
Topping the list is Izakaya Wa. Located at 12665 Memorial Drive in Memorial, the sushi bar and izakaya, which offers tapas and more, is the highest rated izakaya in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp.
2. Izakaya
Photo: jian d./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's Izakaya, situated at 318 Gray St. With four stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp, the izakaya, which offers poke, ramen and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Izakaya Hi
Photo: aryani N./Yelp
West Oaks's Izakaya Hi, located at 12637 Westheimer Road, Suite 140, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, izakaya and karaoke spot 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews.
4. Blackbird Izakaya
Photo: blackbird Izakaya/Yelp
Last but not least, Blackbird Izakaya, an izakaya in the Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 122 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1221 W. 11th St. to see for yourself.