The 4 best gluten-free eateries in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Houston with gluten-free options, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go if you're looking to avoid gluten without compromising on flavor.
1. Top It Pizza
Photo: Jesse L./Yelp
First on the list is Top It Pizza. Located at 11700 Westheimer Road, Suite E, in Westchase, the Italian spot is the highest rated restaurant in Houston with gluten-free options, boasting 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp.
The pizza place has gluten-free crust on which to build your pie. You can either make one with custom toppings or select one of its specialty pizzas, including Joanna's Spinach Artichoke (creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, grilled chicken, spinach and artichoke hearts) and the Little Italy (nut-free basil pesto, mozzarella, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions and tomato). Whether you create your own or get a specialty pie, all pizzas are the same price. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Cindy J. wrote, "This whole gluten-free thing was such a bummer until I found this place and pizza made its way back into my life! Their pizza is legit, customer service is on point and I highly recommend this spot."
2. bellagreen
Photo: Caveman C./Yelp
Next up is Memorial's bellagreen, situated at 800 B Town & Country Blvd., Suite 1B. With four stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and gluten-free spot has proven to be a local favorite. It also has two other highly popular locations in Houston, one at 748 E. 11th St. and another at 2305 W. Alabama St.
The menu offers soups, salads, pastas, entrees and desserts. Gluten-free dishes include the sirloin skewers served with asparagus, fruity arugula quinoa salad and creamy horseradish sauce; roasted corn chowder topped with truffle oil and black pepper; and quinoa linguini and turkey meatballs with tomato sauce, basil, chopped cilantro and Parmesan cheese. (See the full menu, which can be filtered for gluten-free fare, here.)
"This is one of my favorite places to eat," said Yelper Judy K. "The atmosphere is great. Family friendly and the service is efficient! I never have to worry about my food being gluten-free or dairy-free. The menu is easy to navigate, especially when you have food allergies like I do!"
3. Pepper Tree
Photo: Carolina B./Yelp
Greenway's Pepper Tree, located at 3821 Richmond Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and gluten-free spot four stars out of 381 reviews.
The entire menu is 100 percent vegan. It also has a devoted gluten-free menu, offering options such as Kung Pao Tofu, General Tso's Vegan Chicken, a sauteed vegetable medley, miso soup and more. (Check out its menu here.)
Nicole K., who reviewed it on Aug. 13, wrote, "This is the best place to get delicious vegan food. The food is amazing. It is so delicious that even after you are full you are still craving it! The restaurant is always spotless and clean. The customer service is impeccable. The entire staff is welcoming and very nice."
4. RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta
Photo: Marcos A./Yelp
Finally, there's RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta, a Kingwood area favorite with four stars out of 162 reviews. Stop by 1202 Kingwood Drive, Suite A, to hit up the New York-style pizzeria.
It has gluten-free crust, which you can use on any pizza. Signature pies include the California (baby spinach, Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, fresh basil and mozzarella) and the Lady Liberty (mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, black olives and fresh tomatoes). It also has gluten-free pasta, salads and more. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp reviewer Jessica P., who visited on June 27, said, "Gluten-free pizza and pasta that are truly delicious! Thanks for bringing these yummy things back into my life!"