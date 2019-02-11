FOOD & DRINK

The 4 best chocolatiers and shops in Houston

Cacao and Cardamom. | Photo: Farrah A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the top chocolatiers and shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for chocolatiers and shops.

1. Cacao And Cardamom



Photo: alberto d./Yelp


Topping the list is Cacao and Cardamom. Located at 5000 Westheimer, Suite 602, in Greater Uptown, the chocolatier and shop and gift shop, which offers gelato and more, is the highest rated chocolatier and shop in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Chocolate Bar



Photo: Jeena L./Yelp


Next up is Montrose's The Chocolate Bar, situated at 1835 W. Alabama St. With four stars out of 549 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Patisserie Paris Je T'aime



Photo: bryan l./Yelp

Briarforest's Patisserie Paris Je T'aime, located at 11660 Westheimer Road, Suite 107A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and chocolatier and shop, which offers macarons and more, 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews.

4. Sleek Chocolatier



Photo: belly g./Yelp

Sleek Chocolatier, a chocolatier and shop and creperie that offers waffles and more in Greater Uptown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 293 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5868 Westheimer Road, Unit B, to see for yourself.
