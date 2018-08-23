The 3 coolest new sports bars to check out in Houston

Shell Shack
2412 Washington Ave., The Heights
Photo: Shell Shack/Yelp
Shell Shack, which has several Texas outposts, has opened a new seafood eatery in the former space of Social Junkie Sports Bar. The newcomer has two patios, two bars and more than two dozen televisions for sports fans, the Houston Chronicle reports.
The menu features seafood boils, allowing you to build your own. You first pick your seafood (king crab, snow crab, dungeness crab, shrimp or crawfish), then your flavor and heat (Cajun, garlic, lemon pepper or kitchen sink) and finally you add sausage, corn and potatoes. It also offers mixed seafood platters, plus fried and grilled plates.
Signature cocktails are available as well, including the Shell Shack Tea (sweet tea vodka, fresh lemon juice, simply syrup, Coke and Sprite) and the Shell Shack Mama (spiced rum, dark rum, coconut rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine).
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews, Shell Shack has been getting positive attention.
Adriane T., who reviewed it on Aug. 22, wrote, "This is my favorite restaurant for a good seafood boil! We tried the VIP platter, which had snow crab and shrimp, plus corn, potatoes and sausage. Also, all the platters come with hush puppies and fries. It was delicious!"
Kharima R. added, "I ordered the Date Night platter with kitchen sink flavor and medium heat, with a Blue Hawaiian frozen drink. ... Seafood was very fresh and flavorful. Lots of TV screens for the various sports seasons, so that's a plus."
Shell Shack is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Pitch 25 Beer Park
2120 Walker St., EaDo
Photo: Tami V./Yelp
Pitch 25 Beer Park is a beer garden and sports bar. It's a soccer-themed place, which comes as no surprise given that Brian Ching, formerly a soccer player for the Houston Dynamo and a member of the U.S. national team, is the owner. There's even an indoor soccer pitch.
The bar serves up beers, wine and cocktails. There are also food options, including sandwiches, burgers, wings, salads and more.
Pitch 25 Beer Park's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 99 reviews indicates the newcomer is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Zoabe H. wrote, "Coolest sports bar in Houston. It has tons of taps, a decent menu I didn't sample, a huge indoor cornhole area for high level cornhole athletes like myself and a friendly staff. I was there after a Dynamo game, so it was packed, but we got to the bar quickly and were able to find a place on the porch pretty easily."
Yelper Austin B. added, "This bar is impeccable. Not only does it have a surplus of TVs for your soccer viewing extravaganza, but it also has a tidy staff that'll serve it up right."
Pitch 25 Beer Park is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Doberman's Bar & Grill
519 Shepherd Drive, The Heights
Photo: Jason D./Yelp
Doberman's Bar & Grill is a sports bar serving New American and Creole fare.
The bar features an all-local selection of craft beer, while the grill offers Southern eats, including seafood grits, avocado fries, Cajun catfish and chargrilled oysters with Cajun Parmesan, shrimp and spinach. Brunch is also available on the weekends.
Yelpers are excited about Doberman's Bar & Grill, which has 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp.
Cody J., who reviewed it on June 23, wrote, "The bar is a great setting for watching a game or having lunch, dinner, appetizers or a few drinks with friends. ... During the game, everybody was cheering on the Rockets, although they lost. The only place that could have been better would be the Toyota Center!"
Zondra V. noted, "One of the best bars in the Heights! Not your typical bar food. The plates are prepared with appropriate portions and are aesthetically appealing! Their fries are homemade."
Doberman's Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.