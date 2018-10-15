FOOD & DRINK

The 3 best places to savor Afghan cuisine in Houston

Chopan Kabob House. | Photo: Eric C./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Afghan restaurant?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Afghan cuisine around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. The Afghan Village



Photo: Shahid/Yelp

Topping the list is The Afghan Village. Located at 6413 Hillcroft St. in Gulfton, it is the highest-rated Afghan restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp.

Menu items include the Qabuli Palau (seasoned rice with chunks of lamb under sweet carrot strips and raisins), the Sabzi Chalu (seasoned stir-fried spinach sauce served with white rice) and the Mantoo (ground beef and onion-filled dumpling topped with yogurt, meat sauce and dried mint). (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Phil A. said, "Our first time trying Afghan food and we had a great experience. Inexpensive, delicious and simple. Very laid back and feels like a family-run establishment. Everything we had was flavorful, especially enjoyed the eggplant with yogurt."

2. Saffron Kabob House



Photo: Emzy L./Yelp

Next up is Saffron Kabob House, situated at 5711 Hillcroft St., Suite B2, in Sharpstown. With 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern and Afghan spot, offering kebabs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu includes dishes like the Bolani (an Afghan calzone stuffed with chopped leeks, potatoes and cilantro, seared on the grill with seasonings), the Chapli Kebab (grilled sirloin mixed with scallions, cilantro and seasonings) and the Dahl Soup (lentil soup seasoned with garlic and peppers and served with fresh lemon).

Andy P. wrote, "The ambiance here is fantastic. I'm happy to have found a place that Afghani people in Houston actually eat at. The lamb and beef are both really good kebabs and the lentil soup is surprisingly tasty for such basic ingredients."

3. Chopan Kabob House



Photo: Eric C./Yelp

Chopan Kabob House, located at 13117 Westheimer Road in West Oaks, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the halal, Afghan and Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

Dishes include the Quabili Pallow (seasoned lamb shank with seasoned brown basmati rice, topped with carrots and raisins), the Korma Challow (seasoned tomato sauce with cilantro, served with white rice or naan) and the Mantoo dumplings filled with ground beef, chopped onions and herbs.

Yelp reviewer Natalie A. said, "The food was outstanding! The service was fast and the price is very reasonable. The eggplant was seasoned great! The korma challow was spicy, but I love spicy food. So fulfilling and the food seems fresh and tastes fresh."
