Texans star teams up with Antone's for 'The Hangover' sandwich for good cause

HOUSTON, Texa (KTRK) -- Antone's Famous Po' Boys has rolled out a new original sandwich created by a particular Houston Texans star.

Texans' linebacker Whitney Mercilus teamed up with the popular deli chain to create "The Hangover" sandwich.

The new sandwich is made up of scrambled eggs and smoked Gouda, layered between two thick slices of brioche french toast, and topped off with slices of bacon, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.

Not only does it look mouthwatering, but it's also for a good cause.

According to Antone's, during October, they will donate 50 percent of the sales from the sandwich to the WithMerci Foundation.

So, would you give it a try?

