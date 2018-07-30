FOOD & DRINK

Texadelphia brings cheesesteaks to Montrose

By Hoodline
A regional chain of cheesesteak eateries has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Texadelphia, the fresh arrival is located at 3407 Montrose Blvd.

With alternate outposts peppered around Texas, the new Houston location features menu items like queso waffle fries, homemade guacamole, fried pickles and Philly cheese fries. The kitchen offers a hefty selection of burgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, plus an option to customize your own from options like beef, thinly sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Texadelphia has already made a good impression.

"Great to see this open up in my neighborhood," Yelper Greg T. said. "The food was fantastic and the service was good. As with any new restaurant opening there were some hiccups, but overall I had a great experience, and I hope this place stays around for a long time."

Yelper Lilia H. added, "Their service is incredible and the food is good and affordable. I hope they keep their standards high and don't get lazy. I'll be eating there a lot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Texadelphia is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.
