Tesla may be getting into the tequila business.
Yes, that's the same Tesla that makes electric cars.
While there is no guarantee that a Tesla-brand tequila will hit the market, the company filed an "intent to use" trademark for Teslaquila, which means that it is currently not in use, but there's a possibility it may be in the future.
That suggests a tequila with Tesla branding could be coming soon.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even showed off a possible logo on Twitter.
