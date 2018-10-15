FOOD & DRINK

Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila

Teslaquila may be your favorite new tequila (Credit: Elon Musk via Twitter)

Tesla may be getting into the tequila business.

Yes, that's the same Tesla that makes electric cars.

While there is no guarantee that a Tesla-brand tequila will hit the market, the company filed an "intent to use" trademark for Teslaquila, which means that it is currently not in use, but there's a possibility it may be in the future.

That suggests a tequila with Tesla branding could be coming soon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even showed off a possible logo on Twitter.
