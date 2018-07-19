Tea time: 3 new spots to score tea in Houston

Matcha Cafe Maiko
6650 Corporate Drive, Suite E, Sharpstown
Photo: Cory F./Yelp
If you love matcha, Matcha Cafe Maiko puts it in nearly everything on the menu, serving up matcha tea, lattes, ice cream, shaved ice and more.
Look for the basic matcha tea, the matcha lemon and the hojicha. You can also get matcha soft serve in a cone or as a float. Additionally, you'll find lattes, frappes, kokuto gelatin and parfaits. (See the full menu here.)
Matcha Cafe Maiko is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp.
Ngoc L., who reviewed the new spot on July 13, wrote, "We ordered the matcha lemon tea and hojicha tea (which was roasted green tea I was told). Personally, I liked the matcha lemon tea a lot! The matcha tea fragrance was just right and the lemon added a refreshing kick to it."
Aneira C. added, "The flavor of the matcha at Cafe Maiko is pretty good. The Matcha Float is perfect because the tea itself is unsweetened, which balances out the sweetness from the matcha soft serve. Otherwise, the soft serve itself can get a little sweet at the end."
Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tea Bar and Organics
8401 Westheimer Road, Suite 165, West Houston
Photo: Alan T./Yelp
Tea Bar and Organics offers milk tea, bubble tea, coffee and more. It's the latest location in the expanding local chain.
On the menu, expect to find a wide range of milk teas in flavors like brown sugar, black sesame, chocolate, lavender and winter melon. Hot teas and smoothies are also available. You can customize your drink by selecting a tea base (black or jasmine green), then flavors such as kiwi, lychee and strawberry and from toppings like aloe vera, boba and rainbow jelly.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Tea Bar and Organics has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Karen R., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "The decor was super cute and modern. It looks like it would be a great place to come study or catch up on work. ... I ordered matcha green tea with almond milk, and I was really impressed on how good it tasted."
John D. noted, "If you're looking for a tea house that serves up actual tea and not that powdered, watered down, sugared up stuff, this is your spot."
Tea Bar and Organics is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-midnight on Sunday.
Tea + Victory
2030 E. T C Jester Blvd., The Heights
Photo: Daniel N./Yelp
Tea + Victory is a board game cafe that puts caffeinated beverages and beer alongside a menu of finger snacks, sandwiches, soups and salads.
In addition to tea, the menu includes tea sandwiches (such as the cucumber salmon with dill and cream cheese), the Cottage Pie (minced beef, English peas, onions, carrots and whipped potatoes) and the Lunchable Platter (chef selection of sliced meats, cheeses, dips and spreads). (See the full menu here.)
As for the board games, you pay $5 for all-day access to the cafe's library, which has over 500 games. The staff can teach you how to play unfamiliar games and make recommendations. You can also bring your own games from home without any charge.
Yelpers are excited about Tea + Victory, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on the site.
Daniel N., who visited the cafe on July 9, wrote, "This place is very unique in that it has more board games to play than any other place I've been to, probably combined. It allows you to play games you've never heard of or may be out of your price range. It's clean, roomy and the staff was very friendly."
Yelper Christina B. wrote, "I'm in love with this place. Seriously. The food is delicious, and the tea is fabulous. Drink tea. Or don't! They have a pretty awesome alcohol selection, too."
Tea + Victory is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)