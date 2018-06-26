Tea Bar and Organics adds new location in west Houston

Tea Bar and Organics continues to grow with the addition of its newest tea room in west Houston. The small group of cafes started off in Chinatown in 2010. The latest outpost, which opened this spring, is located at 8401 Westheimer Road, Suite 165, and features bubble tea, light bites and more.
On the menu, expect to find a wide range of milk teas in flavors like brown sugar, black sesame, chocolate, lavender and winter melon. Hot teas and smoothies are also available. Or customize your drink by selecting a tea base (black or jasmine green), then flavors such as kiwi, lychee and strawberry and from toppings like aloe vera, boba and rainbow jelly.
Hungry? Small bites include popcorn chicken, Saigon wings and fried tofu along with larger bowls of curry beef and fried rice.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Tea Bar and Organics is off to a strong start.
Ni N., who reviewed the cafe on June 13, wrote, "The decor is adorable and easy on the eye. I also appreciate the cleanliness. It's a great place to enjoy a boba drink or two with some of their snacks they have on their menu while studying or just to hang with your friends."
And Michael O. said, "Perfect place for out-of-office and out-of-home work! They've focused their attention towards a bright, inviting atmosphere, complete with a perfectly curated drink and food selection."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tea Bar and Organics is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon-midnight on Sunday.
