Taste of Chennai brings Indian fare to Westchase

If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 10846 Westheimer Road in Westchase, the fresh arrival is called Taste of Chennai.

The halal menu offers dishes like the Chennai chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, mutton sukka varuval, dudhi halwa (a sweet and creamy dessert), Kakinada fish and tandoori chicken. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Taste of Chennai has been warmly received by patrons.

Rob C., who reviewed it on July 16, said, "Taste of Chennai is a solid spot for inexpensive, flavorful Indian food. We had a platter of paneer pakora as an appetizer and received a very generous portion. The lamb korma and chicken tikka masala both came out quickly and were tasty and fresh."

And Ntshuxeko M. wrote, "I love Indian food from my days in the Middle East. This place is simply amazing; had the best lamb curry and naan bread, and the portions are reasonably large."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Taste of Chennai is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
