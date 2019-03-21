Food & Drink

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco brings Mexican fare to Spring Branch East

Photo: Buddy H. /Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Spring Branch East, called Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, is located at 2030 Bingle Road.

This is the third location for this local Mexican restaurant chain. This spot serves chips, fajitas, enchiladas, seafood, tacos and more.

On the menu, look for the supreme nachos, made with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and your choice of chicken, pork, beef or shrimp. Or try the breaded steak plate, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, French fries and avocado. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

The fresh addition has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Annelise M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15, wrote, "My husband and I really enjoyed this restaurant. The place is big, open and clean. It has nice ambiance... I recommend this restaurant!"

Yelper Joseph S. added, "Just a great place, friendly waitstaff, great space, very cozy and inviting... The chips were fresh and warm and the tea was perfect."

Head on over to check it out: Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 6 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
