Asiatown's grocery stores offer unique food finds with some that are Instagram-worthy

Are you a foodie? Houston's Asiatown is home to some of the best food in town.

One of the most popular requests on the Chinese Community Center's tours of Houston's Asiatown is to see the community's supermarkets.Grocery stores in Asiatown carry products from around the world that you can't find anywhere else in the city.We got an inside look at the Welcome Food Center in Diho Square.You can shop for live seafood like eels and frogs, fruits like the durian, hard to find meats like black chicken, and check out their hot food section with mouth-watering lunches as cheap as $4.50.There are also incredible restaurants lining the square, including a noodle house with a robot chef!Watch the video above for a behind the scenes look at Welcome Food Center, Kuen Noodle House, My Steak House, Tapioca House, and Bubble Egg.9180 Bellaire BlvdHouston, TX 770369140A Bellaire BlvdHouston, TX 770369114 Bellaire BlvdHouston, TX 770369104 Bellaire Blvd, Suite BHouston, TX 770369188 Bellaire Blvd #BHouston, TX 77036