Tacos Regios El Coquis now open in Westchase

If tacos are what you're after, look no further than this new brick-and-mortar eatery. The fresh addition to Westchase, called Tacos Regios El Coquis, is located at 12555 Westheimer Road, Suite 110. The business, in the former Green Ceviche space, also operates two local food trucks.
The casual spot offers street food-style tacos on corn or flour tortillas with chicharron, bistec (steak), barbacoa and trompo, which is marinated pork cooked on a vertical rotisserie, per the Houston Press. It also has specialty beans that can be topped with either trompo or bistec. Complement your tacos with a Mexican soda.
With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tacos Regios El Coquis has made a promising start.
Martha M., whoreviewed the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "These tacos are the real deal Mexican street tacos -- look no more and try them! My favorite was their bistec (fajita, but chopped smaller and tastier). Of course, you have to eat them with a delicious Mexican soda."
Ashley A. added, "It is a mom-and-pop authentic Mexican taco shop and they focus on home foods that make you feel warm!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tacos Regios El Coquis is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
