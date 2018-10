Tacos Regios El Coquis now open in Westchase

If tacos are what you're after, look no further than this new brick-and-mortar eatery. The fresh addition to Westchase, called Tacos Regios El Coquis , is located at 12555 Westheimer Road, Suite 110. The business, in the former Green Ceviche space, also operates two local food trucks.The casual spot offers street food-style tacos on corn or flour tortillas with chicharron, bistec (steak), barbacoa and trompo, which is marinated pork cooked on a vertical rotisserie, per the Houston Press . It also has specialty beans that can be topped with either trompo or bistec. Complement your tacos with a Mexican soda.With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tacos Regios El Coquis has made a promising start.Martha M., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "These tacos are the real deal Mexican street tacos -- look no more and try them! My favorite was their bistec (fajita, but chopped smaller and tastier). Of course, you have to eat them with a delicious Mexican soda."Ashley A. added , "It is a mom-and-pop authentic Mexican taco shop and they focus on home foods that make you feel warm!"Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tacos Regios El Coquis is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.