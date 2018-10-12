FOOD & DRINK

Tacos Regios El Coquis now open in Westchase

Photo: Ashley A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If tacos are what you're after, look no further than this new brick-and-mortar eatery. The fresh addition to Westchase, called Tacos Regios El Coquis, is located at 12555 Westheimer Road, Suite 110. The business, in the former Green Ceviche space, also operates two local food trucks.

The casual spot offers street food-style tacos on corn or flour tortillas with chicharron, bistec (steak), barbacoa and trompo, which is marinated pork cooked on a vertical rotisserie, per the Houston Press. It also has specialty beans that can be topped with either trompo or bistec. Complement your tacos with a Mexican soda.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tacos Regios El Coquis has made a promising start.

Martha M., whoreviewed the new spot on Oct. 8, wrote, "These tacos are the real deal Mexican street tacos -- look no more and try them! My favorite was their bistec (fajita, but chopped smaller and tastier). Of course, you have to eat them with a delicious Mexican soda."

Ashley A. added, "It is a mom-and-pop authentic Mexican taco shop and they focus on home foods that make you feel warm!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tacos Regios El Coquis is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
The 4 best spots in Houston to score macarons
AH! Watch this clown's scary donut delivery
6 spots to celebrate National Gumbo Day in Houston
Snooze coming to The Woodlands in 2019
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
TIMELINE: HISD interim superintendent Abe Saavedra's career
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Tuberculosis case at Pearland High School, ISD says
Show More
Inspirational weight loss story
SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Major cold front headed to Texas may bring snow to some areas
911 CALLS: Woman calls police on black man babysitting white kids
More News