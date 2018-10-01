FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell brings the heat with limited edition 'Diablo' flavored tortilla chips

These limited edition "diablo" tortilla chips will be on 711 shelves all through Halloween.

Taco Bell is spicing things up!

The fast-food restaurant has turned another one of its sauce packet flavors into tortilla chips.

Now all through Halloween, you can find the limited edition "Diablo" flavored tortilla chips on shelves at participating 711 stores.

RELATED: Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'

After Halloween, the spicy flavored chips will be available at other convenience stores and grocery stores through the month of November.

The Diablo flavored chips come after Taco Bell released chips flavored like its other sauce packets earlier this year.
