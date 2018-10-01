Taco Bell is spicing things up!The fast-food restaurant has turned another one of its sauce packet flavors into tortilla chips.Now all through Halloween, you can find the limited edition "Diablo" flavored tortilla chips on shelves at participating 711 stores.After Halloween, the spicy flavored chips will be available at other convenience stores and grocery stores through the month of November.The Diablo flavored chips come after Taco Bell released chips flavored like its other sauce packets earlier this year.