Taco Bell is rolling out new vegetarian menu

These foods will have a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association Certification.
You're never going to look at our menu the same.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 11, 2019
Two new meatless items will also be introduced, bringing the total number of vegetarian dishes to more than a dozen.
MORE: Louisiana woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos
Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any item.
The vegetarian options are being rolled out at every Taco Bell location.
RELATED: Beyond Meat teams up with big fast-food chains to sell plant-based items