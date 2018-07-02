HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Blue Bell has an announcement that could keep the celebratory fireworks popping long after the Fourth of July.
The Texas creamery says it will bring back a fan favorite on July 5, right after Independence Day.
"We've been working hard and know our fans will be pleased," the company told ABC13.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Blue Bell! We’re bringing back some of your favorite flavors to make things even sweeter. Stick with us to find out what is headed to stores next!#bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #nationalicecreammonth pic.twitter.com/H4FScfIswW— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2018
The re-release is in honor of National Ice Cream Month, which is celebrated each year in July.
Blue Bell has been keeping ice cream lovers cool with flavors leading up to summer including their new peanut butter cookie dough and Southern Blackberry Cobbler.