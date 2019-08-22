Food & Drink

Sweet Like Pan Dulce Popup coming to Houston this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dessert lovers, this one's for you! The first-ever Sweet Like Pan Dulce Popup event will be coming to Houston this fall.

The event will celebrate the art and culture behind the "sweetest" bread in the world. The popup shop will include a mix of local brands and creatives that will come together to enjoy the sweet taste of pan dulce.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy interactive pan dulce-themed photo installations, a coffee bar, a Pan Dulce cart, music, food, drinks and shopping.

SEE MORE: Fans celebrate Mexican sweet bread at Concha Con

The popup shop was created by Miradela, co-owner of HTX Boss Babes, which is an organization that hosts events for women-owned businesses.

The event will be held at Union HTX, located at 2315 Union St., on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Guests can RSVP for free tickets on eventbrite.com.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfestivalmexicanpop updesserts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical wave brings soaking storms Friday and Saturday
RG3's mansion on Lake Conroe has a waterfall and movie theater
Man says 'voices in head' told him to shoot deputy constable
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing Conroe student
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
Vintage shop in north Houston bringing back old school
Show More
Formerly conjoined twins treated at Texas Children's start pre-k
1/2-priced beers return to Astros games on Thirsty Thursdays
Gunshots hit Mexican restaurant during wild parking lot shooting
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
More TOP STORIES News