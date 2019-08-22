Sweet Like Pan Dulce Popup coming to Houston this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dessert lovers, this one's for you! The first-ever Sweet Like Pan Dulce Popup event will be coming to Houston this fall.
The event will celebrate the art and culture behind the "sweetest" bread in the world. The popup shop will include a mix of local brands and creatives that will come together to enjoy the sweet taste of pan dulce.
Guests will have the chance to enjoy interactive pan dulce-themed photo installations, a coffee bar, a Pan Dulce cart, music, food, drinks and shopping.
The popup shop was created by Miradela, co-owner of HTX Boss Babes, which is an organization that hosts events for women-owned businesses.
The event will be held at Union HTX, located at 2315 Union St., on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Guests can RSVP for free tickets on eventbrite.com.
